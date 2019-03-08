Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain
PUBLISHED: 23:18 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 23:18 10 June 2019
ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434
Police are dealing with multiple crashes and flooded roads following a heavy downpour this evening.
You may also want to watch:
South Norfolk police said conditions in the county were "extremely wet and dangerous".
In a post on Twitter, South Norfolk police said: "Please consider whether your journey is essential overnight. Extremely wet and dangerous conditions.
"Units currently at scene at multiple RTCs and flooded roads."