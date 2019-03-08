Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Police are dealing with multiple crashes and flooded roads following a heavy downpour this evening.

South Norfolk police said conditions in the county were "extremely wet and dangerous".

In a post on Twitter, South Norfolk police said: "Please consider whether your journey is essential overnight. Extremely wet and dangerous conditions.

"Units currently at scene at multiple RTCs and flooded roads."