How to find out which households want trick-or-treaters this Halloween

Trick-or-treaters will be able to see which households want to take part in the popular Halloween tradition thanks to an interactive app.

The poster issued by Norfolk Police urging people to respect others this Halloween. Picture: Norfolk Police The poster issued by Norfolk Police urging people to respect others this Halloween. Picture: Norfolk Police

It comes as Norfolk Police urge people to respect their community, including the elderly and vulnerable, who do not want to take part in Halloween.

Chief Supt Dave Marshall said: "If you're planning to go trick and treating please visit only those people who are happy to take part, and respect the wishes of those who do not want to be involved. I'd also ask the wider public to play their part and tolerate the Halloween revellers.

"I'd appeal to everyone to be responsible this Halloween and look out for each other. We want everybody to enjoy this annual occasion but it is important that everybody understands the consequences of irresponsible behaviour for themselves and others."

Posters are available for people to display in their windows, including one that lets visitors know trick-or-treaters are welcome at a property as well as a do not disturb one.

The free neighbourhood website and app Nextdoor is offering an online map which allows people to share their Halloween plans with neighbours on October 31.

It will also help people to plan the best trick-or-treating route so they know which houses are taking part.

Joan Maughan, independent chair of Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board, said: "For many, Halloween is a fun time of the year so we want to make sure people are able to celebrate safely in Norfolk and others, who prefer to not participate in this annual event, are also able to choose to do differently.

"It's important to remember that some people can be intimated by unknown people knocking at their doors especially when it is dark. If you're out trick-or-treating please make sure you only visit people you know."

Katrin Oldridge, 34, founder of the Norwich Mumbler parenting website, said a lot of families saw Halloween as a way for communities to get together.

She mentioned there were other family events going on if people did not want to go trick-or-treating.

But she added: "I disagree with people visiting houses that are not decorated for Halloween."

Visit https://nextdoor.co.uk/?next=/treat_map/ for the Nextdoor app.