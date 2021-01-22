Ice warning following crash between car and lorry

Published: 10:06 AM January 22, 2021 Updated: 10:18 AM January 22, 2021

Drivers have been told to take care on the roads while a Met Office warning for ice in the East of England is still in place. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

Police have urged people to be wary of icy conditions following a crash between a car and a lorry on one of the region's main roads.

At 6.34am on Friday, police were called to a crash on the A148 at Hillington after a car and a lorry were involved in a crash.

The incident happened between the Harley Dams and Flitcham turnings, with the lorry blocking the road as a result.

The road closed in both directions while the lorry was moved, but it is now clear and the people involved escaped without injury.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "Roads in the area are very icy and we would urge drivers to take extra care when travelling this morning."