A10 closed after lorry overturns
PUBLISHED: 12:38 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 05 June 2020
Part of a busy road remains closed after a lorry overturned this morning.
Police are warning motorists to avoid the A10 between Wimbotsham and Watlington after a lorry overturned at Tottenhill at 8.50am on Friday, June 5.
The road remains blocked as a result of the incident and highways workers have been called to clear up a diesel spill.
The driver of the lorry is not reported to be injured.
King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “The A10 is currently closed King’s Lynn bound between Wimbotsham and Watlington due to an road traffic collision.”
A police spokesman said: “Police were called to the A10 at Tottenhill at about 8.50am after a lorry travelling on the southbound carriageway overturned.
“The driver was not injured and the road is blocked and has been closed as a result.
“Highways have been called to the scene to help clear debris and a diesel spill and recovery have also been called.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”
