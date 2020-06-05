A10 closed after lorry overturns

Part of a busy road remains closed after a lorry overturned this morning.

Police are warning motorists to avoid the A10 between Wimbotsham and Watlington after a lorry overturned at Tottenhill at 8.50am on Friday, June 5.

The road remains blocked as a result of the incident and highways workers have been called to clear up a diesel spill.

The driver of the lorry is not reported to be injured.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “The A10 is currently closed King’s Lynn bound between Wimbotsham and Watlington due to an road traffic collision.”

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to the A10 at Tottenhill at about 8.50am after a lorry travelling on the southbound carriageway overturned.

“The driver was not injured and the road is blocked and has been closed as a result.

“Highways have been called to the scene to help clear debris and a diesel spill and recovery have also been called.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”