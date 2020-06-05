Search

Advanced search

A10 closed after lorry overturns

PUBLISHED: 12:38 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:39 05 June 2020

The A10 between Wimbotsham and Watlington has been closed following a road traffic collision. Picture: King's Lynn Police

The A10 between Wimbotsham and Watlington has been closed following a road traffic collision. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Archant

Part of a busy road remains closed after a lorry overturned this morning.

Police are warning motorists to avoid the A10 between Wimbotsham and Watlington after a lorry overturned at Tottenhill at 8.50am on Friday, June 5.

The road remains blocked as a result of the incident and highways workers have been called to clear up a diesel spill.

The driver of the lorry is not reported to be injured.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “The A10 is currently closed King’s Lynn bound between Wimbotsham and Watlington due to an road traffic collision.”

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to the A10 at Tottenhill at about 8.50am after a lorry travelling on the southbound carriageway overturned.

You may also want to watch:

“The driver was not injured and the road is blocked and has been closed as a result.

“Highways have been called to the scene to help clear debris and a diesel spill and recovery have also been called.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are truly devastated’: Restaurant will not reopen after lockdown

Coast to Coast at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich will not reopen after lockdown. Picture: Archant

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Details of City’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United confirmed

Details of City's FA Cup quarter final tie against Manchester United have been confirmed. Picture: PA

‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! on verge of collapse because of coronavirus

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! say they could collapse unless they can reopen soon. Pic: Archant
Drive 24