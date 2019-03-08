'Avoid the area': Traffic slow after van collides with bridge

Motorists have been urged to "avoid the area" following a crash on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

Traffic is slow through Ditchingham, near Chicken Roundabout after a van collided with the Ditchingham Dam bridge at 2.10pm, on Tuesday.

According to a Tweet by South Norfolk police, the bridge is closed following the crash and the vehicle has since been moved onto Ditchingham Dam road.

There is no access from or to Chicken Roundabout and the road is partially closed.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson, said: "We were called at 2.10pm to reports of a van in collision with a bridge. At 2.11, it was blocking the road.

"No one was injured in the collision."

