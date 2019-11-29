Drivers warned to take care in icy conditions

Motorists are being warned to be careful on the county's roads this morning following weather warning for ice.

It's cold out there this morning so defrost your windscreen fully & then remember there may be some frost/ice on the roads, so slow down & #DriveToArrive https://t.co/HQDkTD1KPX — Sgt Chris Harris (@SgtChrisHarris) November 29, 2019

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning - the least severe - for ice for the region, which is valid between 12.15am and 10am on Friday, November 29.

Following the warning, police are encouraging drivers to allow extra time for their journeys and fully defrost windscreens and windows before setting off.

On Twitter, Sgt Chris Harris form Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "It's cold out there this morning so defrost your windscreen fully and then remember there may be some frost/ice on the roads, so slow down & #DriveToArrive."

