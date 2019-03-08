Search

Police warn car owners in Costessey to stay vigilant

PUBLISHED: 08:42 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 17 October 2019

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Car owners are be warned to stay vigilant following reports of attempted car part thefts in a suburb of Norwich.

Police have warned people living in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious behaviour after officers received reports of three men trying to steal catalytic converters from cars in the area on Tuesday night.

On Twitter South Norfolk police said: "Stay vigilant and please report anybody acting suspiciously underneath or near vehicles at night, #3449."

