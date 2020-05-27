Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

PUBLISHED: 13:11 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 27 May 2020

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

This is the moment police and council officers arrived at a large encampment of caravans at a city park and ride.

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Late on Tuesday night, a group of caravans stationed themselves on the Costessey park and ride site, just outside of Norwich, dominating its car park.

As a result, operator KonectBus was forced to close the station and instead operate all its services from the Thickthorn site - just over five miles away.

As of Wednesday lunchtime, the encampment has been visited by police and Norfolk County Council officers, as the two organisations work together to disperse the group.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at the Costessey park and ride and are working with the county council to resolve this.

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

“We can confirm we are in attendance, the main reason for this is because the location is an overflow car park for the Norfolk and Norwich Universtiy Hospital and we are there to support our healthcare colleagues.”

A County Hall spokesman said the council would “follow our normal process for eviction as soon as possible”.

The park and ride, on Long Lane, is the base of the 510 service, which is one of the main services used by staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the Norwich Research Park and the University of East Anglia.

It is understood some members of staff at the hospital reported to work late as a complication of the site’s closure.

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

More follows.

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Ann Summers store set to close

The Ann Summers store in Vancouver Quarter, Kings Lynn, is set to close. Picture: PA Images/Nick Ansell

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

City can return to contact training after unanimous Premier League vote.

Kenny McLean at the Lotus Training Centre last week as the Canaries' players started non-contact training in small groups Picture: Norwich City FC

Masked burglar hits victim with gun and threatens to harm dog

Police appealing for witnesses after aggravated burglary in Methwold. Picture: Google

Pub brings in log cabins as part of survival plan

The Black Horse Pub landlords, Pam and Terry Gillman.

John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24