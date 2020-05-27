Video

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

This is the moment police and council officers arrived at a large encampment of caravans at a city park and ride.

Late on Tuesday night, a group of caravans stationed themselves on the Costessey park and ride site, just outside of Norwich, dominating its car park.

As a result, operator KonectBus was forced to close the station and instead operate all its services from the Thickthorn site - just over five miles away.

As of Wednesday lunchtime, the encampment has been visited by police and Norfolk County Council officers, as the two organisations work together to disperse the group.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at the Costessey park and ride and are working with the county council to resolve this.

“We can confirm we are in attendance, the main reason for this is because the location is an overflow car park for the Norfolk and Norwich Universtiy Hospital and we are there to support our healthcare colleagues.”

A County Hall spokesman said the council would “follow our normal process for eviction as soon as possible”.

The park and ride, on Long Lane, is the base of the 510 service, which is one of the main services used by staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the Norwich Research Park and the University of East Anglia.

It is understood some members of staff at the hospital reported to work late as a complication of the site’s closure.

