Search

Advanced search

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

PUBLISHED: 11:59 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 07 March 2020

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Archant

A police sergeant has urged drivers to 'take care' and 'drive to conditions' after three people were killed on the A47 in the past few days.

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas MiddletonThe crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Two women and a lorry driver have died on the road.

Now, Norfolk police are urging motorists to take extra care when travelling and have ensured full and thorough investigations will be carried out.

Peter Howlett, sergeant for the roads and armed policing team, said: "Three people have sadly died on our roads this week in two separate collisions and our thoughts are with the families and friends affected by these incidents.

"Full and thorough investigations will be carried out into the collisions, it would therefore be inappropriate for me to comment further about the causes of these crashes.

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: ArchantThe scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

"I would however like to take this opportunity to urge all drivers to take extra care when travelling and would encourage everyone to allow plenty of time for their journeys and drive to the conditions."

You may also want to watch:

Two women, Mary Matthews and Myra Green were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on the Acle straight on Monday, March 2.

The car they travelling in collided with a van on the notorious nine-mile stretch. The van driver, a 52-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation as inquiries continue but remains a person of interest.

The second fatal crash happened at 10.45am on Friday, March 6 after a lorry, tanker and car collided in Little Fransham. The driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie KendallTraffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

The A47 between Wendling and the McDonald's roundabout near Swaffham was closed for a total of eight hours while crews recovered vehicles and cleared spillages of diesel and sugar syrup caused by the crash.

The incident was not the first of the day, as two earlier incidents in Honingham and King's Lynn caused rush-hour delays for motorists.

Drivers were also delayed on Thursday, when a crash blocked one lane between Hockering and Honingham.

A red Jaguar sustained significant damage after a collision with a black Ford Transit, which happened at 7.44am.

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on TwitterThe scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Later that day motorists faced setbacks of up to 30 minutes due to another accident near the Thickthorn roundabout.

The accident caused a knock-on affect as traffic headed into Norwich on the A11 at Cringleford and Eaton.

Most Read

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three arrested at Center Parcs after perimeter fence cut

Lodges next to the lake at the Center Parcs resort in Elveden. Three people were arrested on Thursday after a perimeter fence was found cut. Picture: IAN BURT

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers stuck in Tesco car park as A47 crash brings town to standstill

Shoppers stuck in Dereham Tesco following a crash on the A47. Picture: Louise Lake

Most Read

First coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

A picture taken from a coronavirus pod in the Norfolk region. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson

Three more cases of coronavirus in east of England

Hand sanitisers at the entrance to the QEII Centre in London. It comes as coronavirus cases in the east of England rise to 11. Picture Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Man, 57, raped teenager after she fell asleep

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We’ve never seen it this bad’: How floods are hitting Broads boat businesses

George Elliott, owner of Ludham Bridge Boatyard, in the yard which is flooding continually. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lorry driver dies following crash on A47

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter
Drive 24