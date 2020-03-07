Police plea to drivers after third death on A47

An air ambulance has been seen at the scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Matt Nixson Archant

A police sergeant has urged drivers to 'take care' and 'drive to conditions' after three people were killed on the A47 in the past few days.

The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton The crash on the A47 at Honingham. Photo: Thomas Middleton

Two women and a lorry driver have died on the road.

Now, Norfolk police are urging motorists to take extra care when travelling and have ensured full and thorough investigations will be carried out.

Peter Howlett, sergeant for the roads and armed policing team, said: "Three people have sadly died on our roads this week in two separate collisions and our thoughts are with the families and friends affected by these incidents.

"Full and thorough investigations will be carried out into the collisions, it would therefore be inappropriate for me to comment further about the causes of these crashes.

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

"I would however like to take this opportunity to urge all drivers to take extra care when travelling and would encourage everyone to allow plenty of time for their journeys and drive to the conditions."

Two women, Mary Matthews and Myra Green were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on the Acle straight on Monday, March 2.

The car they travelling in collided with a van on the notorious nine-mile stretch. The van driver, a 52-year-old man, sustained minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released under investigation as inquiries continue but remains a person of interest.

The second fatal crash happened at 10.45am on Friday, March 6 after a lorry, tanker and car collided in Little Fransham. The driver of the lorry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall Traffic built up following an incident on the A47 at Thickthorn. Picture: Sophie Kendall

The A47 between Wendling and the McDonald's roundabout near Swaffham was closed for a total of eight hours while crews recovered vehicles and cleared spillages of diesel and sugar syrup caused by the crash.

The incident was not the first of the day, as two earlier incidents in Honingham and King's Lynn caused rush-hour delays for motorists.

Drivers were also delayed on Thursday, when a crash blocked one lane between Hockering and Honingham.

A red Jaguar sustained significant damage after a collision with a black Ford Transit, which happened at 7.44am.

The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter The scene of a crash at Little Fransham, A47 Picture: Used with permission from Kirsty (@InTahUK) on Twitter

Later that day motorists faced setbacks of up to 30 minutes due to another accident near the Thickthorn roundabout.

The accident caused a knock-on affect as traffic headed into Norwich on the A11 at Cringleford and Eaton.