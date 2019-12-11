Two-vehicle collision causes rush hour delays on major Norwich road

A car and a motorbike have collided on Plumstead Road East. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Two vehicles have collided on a major route in and out of Norwich, causing delays as traffic backs up.

A car and a motorbike were involved in the incident on Plumstead Road East, around 50 yards up from the Fiveways roundabout.

Officers were called to the incident at 5:40pm and remain on the scene.

Norfolk Police said that there aren't believed to be any injuries, and that the road has not been closed.

