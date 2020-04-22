Search

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

PUBLISHED: 11:38 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 22 April 2020

Police searches for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack have been stood down after CCTV footage appeared to show the 23-year-old walking towards the sea.

The estate agent went missing in the early hours of Monday, April 20 when she left her home on the High Street.

However, police have revealed that CCTV footage shows Ms Dack walking towards the pier, where her mobile phone was found later that morning by a member of the public.

Given that she has not been seen or heard by anyone since, officers suspect that Chelsie entered the water.

As a result, searches have been stood down - but CCTV enquiries are continuing.

Great Yarmouth policing commander, superintendent Mike Britton, said: “We’ve carried out extensive local searches involving dedicated search teams, dog units, National Police Air Service, the coastguard, RNLI and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the coastguard helicopter.

“Unfortunately, there has been no sign of Chelsie and she hasn’t used her bank accounts or social media accounts since the early hours of Monday morning.

“This, combined with CCTV enquiries, leads us to believe the most likely scenario is that she has entered the water.”

He added that Ms Dack’s family had been updated and though this was “clearly a distressing time”, police would continue to update them on the ongoing case.

Mr Britton said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank the local community for their support in raising awareness of Chelsie’s disappearance and supporting her family, but ask that they continue to observe the government restrictions on movement.”

Over a short period, a Facebook group named Find Chelsie Dack amassed more than 12,000 followers, with hundreds of users posting daily offers to help with the search for Ms Dack and distribute missing posters around Gorleston.

A post on that Facebook group, which was re-posted by Ms Howell, said there had been further discussions with the police and family on Tuesday afternoon.

The post stated that the family was “together and heartbroken”, but had been “overwhelmed by all the support and love from friends, family and the community”.

Her mother, Dawn Howell, had previously described her daughter as “the bubbliest, most cheerful person”, and said that she “couldn’t get her head around” her disappearance.

