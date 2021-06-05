Police stop overloaded cars and driver who ran a red light in front of them

Published: 9:38 AM June 5, 2021

A driver jumped a red light in front of police without realising and was pulled over in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Police in Great Yarmouth had a busy Friday night, stopping several drivers for overloading their vehicles and one who jumped a red light while officers were behind them.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team's "first traffic stop of the shift" in Great Yarmouth involved the oblivious driver - who was reported at around 7.45pm on Friday after running the red light and being followed by police.

The Road Casually Reduction Team, meanwhile, were keeping an eye out for unsecure loads in the area.

The vehicle's metal cables were sticking out over maximum permitted safety distances on both sides. - Credit: NSRAPT

One such driver was issued with a traffic offence report at around 7.30pm. In a tweet, officers said the vehicle's metal cables were sticking out over maximum permitted safety distances on both sides.

A van was stopped not long after that, at around 7.40pm.

It "looked" overloaded, so police pulled it over, weighed its contents and found that it was - by more than a ton.

The van was overloaded by more than a ton - Credit: NSRAPT

The driver was subsequently issued with a traffic offence report.



