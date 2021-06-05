Police stop overloaded cars and driver who ran a red light in front of them
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Police in Great Yarmouth had a busy Friday night, stopping several drivers for overloading their vehicles and one who jumped a red light while officers were behind them.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team's "first traffic stop of the shift" in Great Yarmouth involved the oblivious driver - who was reported at around 7.45pm on Friday after running the red light and being followed by police.
The Road Casually Reduction Team, meanwhile, were keeping an eye out for unsecure loads in the area.
One such driver was issued with a traffic offence report at around 7.30pm. In a tweet, officers said the vehicle's metal cables were sticking out over maximum permitted safety distances on both sides.
A van was stopped not long after that, at around 7.40pm.
It "looked" overloaded, so police pulled it over, weighed its contents and found that it was - by more than a ton.
You may also want to watch:
The driver was subsequently issued with a traffic offence report.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk teacher struck off for 'bullying and ridiculing pupils'
- 2 Former Arsenal goalkeeper and Norfolk estate manager dies
- 3 Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up
- 4 Floating bikes make a splash on the Norfolk Broads
- 5 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
- 6 Men defecate in couple's garden before running away
- 7 ‘I don’t trust this area’: Local people react after sex assault on teenager
- 8 Scene sealed off after serious sexual assault on girl, 16
- 9 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
- 10 'Close eye' on Breckland as Covid cases rise