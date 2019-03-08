Disqualified driver stopped over defective headlight

A disqualified driver was stopped in Great Yarmouth for a defective headlight. PHOTO: NSRAPT Archant

A disqualified driver was caught on the roads after being stopped by police for a defective headlight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The stop was made in Great Yarmouth as part of Operation Dark Nights, a joint effort by Norfolk and Suffolk Police to prevent winter crashes.

Following checks, the driver of the car was found to have been disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

You may also want to watch:

Taking to Twitter, officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: "The driver of this vehicle was stopped as part of our winter safety checks due to a defective headlight.

His vehicle has been seized due to him not having any insurance and being disqualified from driving."

The operation was launched on Monday, with officers stopping drivers to check their car is roadworthy for winter, including checks on lights and windscreen wipers.

The aim is educate drivers about the risks of driving with defective vehicles while also enforcing offences where appropriate.