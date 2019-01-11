Search

Police searching for owner of car found abandoned and on fire

11 January, 2019 - 17:38
The car that was found in Taverham. Picture: Martin Kent

The car that was found in Taverham. Picture: Martin Kent

Police are searching for the owner of a car after it was found abandoned and on fire in a field.

Fire services were called to a small car fire in Macks Lane, Taverham, Norwich, at about 6.30pm on January 10.

An appliance from Earlham was sent to the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. They left the scene at 6.46pm when they informed police.

A police spokesman said: “Police were made aware of a car on fire in Macks Lane in Taverham. No-one was at the scene and officers are trying to trace the owner of the vehicle.”

The car is believed to be a Vauxhall Astra with aftermarket wheels.

Residents in the area said they could smell the fire with questions being asked on social media about it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

