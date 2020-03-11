Man, 24, reported missing from Norwich area

Raphael Avery, who has been reported missing. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

A police search is under way after a 24-year-old man was reported missing from the Norwich area.

Raphael Avery was last seen walking past the Pear Tree Pub in Unthank Road, Norwich, at 5pm on Wednesday, March 11.

Police say they are growing concerned for Mr Avery's welfare.

He is described as being 6ft 1 tall, having a tanned complexion, wearing a Karrimor black hiking jacket, black sweatshirt, black trousers and dark grey Timberland boots.

- Anyone with information should contact the Norwich duty sergeant at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 289 of March 11, 2020.