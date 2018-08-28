Wandering donkey is safely returned home

A donkey found loose by police near Wisbech has been "reunited with its friend". Picture: Fenland police Fenland police

A wandering donkey which flummoxed police near Wisbech has been safely returned home.

Fenland police tweeted at around 8.30am on Saturday to say that officers had found the four-legged wanderer in Mill Lane in the village of Leverington.

But an update came through just 20 minutes later to say that the donkey had been “reunited with its friend” – a piebald horse.

The second tweet from Fenland police said: “Donkey and horse are now happy again and have trotted off to eat some fresh grass”.

Officers also thanks members of the public for sharing and commenting on the initial appeal.