Police search for missing Harleston man

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 41-year-old man from Harleston.

Thomas Hamburger, known as Tom, was last seen at his home on Monday, October 24, by his family.

He hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Mr Hamburger was reported missing on Friday, October 28, and police are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 6ft tall and of large build with short ginger hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a green t-shirt.

Officers are aware of sightings of Tom earlier on Tuesday, October 25, at Weybread and searches are continuing in south Norfolk.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Hamburger or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 263 of October 28.