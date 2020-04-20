‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police Archant

The mother of a 23-year-old woman who has gone missing has appealed for help to find her.

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing by her family in the early hours of Monday April 20, with her disappearance being described as “very out of character”.

Police are currently conducting local searches with assistance from the coastguard, and have said that they are “concerned for her welfare”.

She is white, of slim build, about 5ft7 tall and has bright pink shoulder-length hair.

Her mother, Dawn Howell, said: “I cannot get my head around this.

“It’s very out of the ordinary as she is the most bubbliest person.

“She really is so happy and cheerful.

“I’ve got no idea at all why she might have gone missing. We were texting last night and she seemed absolutely fine.

“Hopefully someone will find her safe and well as I just want her back.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.