Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google. Archant

A boy had to be taken to hospital after he was struck by a car as he crossed a road - and police are trying to trace the driver of the vehicle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The boy was crossing Mill Road in Hethersett at about 8.10am on Wednesday, May 1, when he was hit by a car, believed to be a silver Volkswagen.

The boy, whose age has not been given by police, was taken to hospital to be treated for a minor leg injury.

But Norfolk police are appealing for the driver of the car, or anyone who may have seen what happened, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call PC Wendy Frary at the police's roads armed policing team at Wymondham on 101.