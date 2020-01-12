Police search for family of woman found dead in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 18:12 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 14 January 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a woman who has died in Norwich.
Mary Hannah, 70, died at her home in Brayfield Way on January 12, 2020.
Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
Norfolk police have said: "It is believed Ms Hannah had a sister called Margaret living in Cromer and a relative called Ian who previously lived in Spixworth but also now lives in Cromer.
"However, despite carrying out enquiries, officers have been unable to trace them."
Anyone who may have known Ms Hannah should contact the Coroner's Office in Norwich on 01603 276493.
