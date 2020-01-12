Search

Police search for family of woman found dead in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 18:12 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 14 January 2020

Mary Hannah, aged 70, died at her home address in Brayfield Way on Sunday 12 January 2020. There were no suspicious circumstances. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a woman who has died in Norwich.

Mary Hannah, 70, died at her home in Brayfield Way on January 12, 2020.

Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Norfolk police have said: "It is believed Ms Hannah had a sister called Margaret living in Cromer and a relative called Ian who previously lived in Spixworth but also now lives in Cromer.

"However, despite carrying out enquiries, officers have been unable to trace them."

Anyone who may have known Ms Hannah should contact the Coroner's Office in Norwich on 01603 276493.

