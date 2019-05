Police close section of A11 following an accident

Police have closed part of the A11 due to an earlier accident. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Motorists are being warned to avoid a section of the A11 due to an accident,

Police officers from Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire along with Mildenhall police have closed part of the A11 south bound where it crossed the A14 and joins the A1304 due to an accident.

