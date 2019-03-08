Drivers warned to avoid B1108 following car crash
PUBLISHED: 21:39 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:39 17 May 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
Drivers are being warned to avoid the B1108 at Barford following a car crash.
Emergency Services are currently at the scene and police are asking drivers to avoid the road which has been blocked following the incident.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 8.30pm, sending one appliance from Earlham and a second from Hethersett.
They were still on the scene at 9.15pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.