Drivers warned to avoid B1108 following car crash

Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1108 following a car crash. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Drivers are being warned to avoid the B1108 at Barford following a car crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

B1108 Barford - Emergency services in attendance for an RTC - road is blocked - avoid the area #Norfolkroads #ccr #ref520 — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 17, 2019

Emergency Services are currently at the scene and police are asking drivers to avoid the road which has been blocked following the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 8.30pm, sending one appliance from Earlham and a second from Hethersett.

They were still on the scene at 9.15pm.