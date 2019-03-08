Search

Drivers warned to avoid B1108 following car crash

PUBLISHED: 21:39 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:39 17 May 2019

Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1108 following a car crash. Photo: James Bass.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1108 following a car crash. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Drivers are being warned to avoid the B1108 at Barford following a car crash.

Emergency Services are currently at the scene and police are asking drivers to avoid the road which has been blocked following the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at 8.30pm, sending one appliance from Earlham and a second from Hethersett.

They were still on the scene at 9.15pm.

