‘Just in time’ – police officers rescue two dogs from hot car with no open windows or water

Police officers who rescued two dogs trapped in a hot car have issued a warning to pet owners.

King's Lynn Police found the two pooches in a car parked at the town's Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, when temperatures hit the low 20s for much of the county.

Officers said the car's owners had not left any windows open for the dogs, who had run out of water and were "clearly in distress".

A tweet about the incident, posted at 5.50pm on Sunday, used the hashtags #justintime and #dogsdieinhotcars.

It attracted a number of comments, from people praising the officers and happy to see the dogs rescued to others who believed the owners should be prosecuted for their actions.