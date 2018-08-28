Body found in search for missing teenager
PUBLISHED: 13:25 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:12 18 November 2018
Archant
Police have discovered the body of a missing teenager in Lakenheath.
The body, discovered on Saturday afternoon within the base at RAF Lakenheath, has been formally identified as 18-year-old Matthew Strasbaugh, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 13.
Police say he left his home on the RAF base at Lakenheath at around noon to go to a shop but he did not return. He was reported missing to police later that day.
Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue had been assisting in the seach for him.
His death is being treated as unexplained but detectives do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Comments have been disabled on this article.