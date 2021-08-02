Search for missing London man continues

Published: 3:01 PM August 2, 2021

Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The search continues for a 46-year-old man who was last seen at a Norfolk campsite.

Police are re-appealing for help to trace a man from London, who was reported missing in Norfolk on Friday July 30.

Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen at a campsite in Waxham. It is expected that he has remained in the area.

Further enquiries have led officers to believe that Mr Mason is likely to be somewhere between the Waxham and Great Yarmouth areas.

He is described as white, 5ft 8 inches in height, with short, dark hair and a stocky build.

Officers are concerned for his welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

The search, which began last week, has seen emergency services including HM Coastguard scour the area in search of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 165 of July 30.