Fears for 46-year-old man still missing from North Walsham area

Julian Gaunt is still missing. Picture: Norfolk police Archant

Police are re-appealing for help to trace a 46-year-old man who is missing from the North Walsham area.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Julian Gaunt, of The Street in Honing, was reported missing at 10.50pm on Monday, November 19.

Inspector Ed Brown said: “Julian spoke to a family member at 6pm on Monday but he has not been seen or heard from since.

“It’s believed Julian could be in the North Walsham area but he is also known to visit Norwich regularly.

“We are concerned for his welfare and we would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact police.”

Officers have released a new image of Mr Gaunt, who is white, about 5ft 9 tall, of stocky build, with receding hair and a beard.

He could be wearing a black Barbour-style coat, jeans, grey shoes, and carrying a black Karrimor rucksack with a red front.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk police immediately on 101.