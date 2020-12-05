Large police presence in Norfolk village after person dies on boat
- Credit: Archant
A host of emergency vehicles has been sent to a Norfolk village after a person died on a boat.
Police were called to Acle Bridge, near the Dunes River Cafe, at 1.01pm today following reports that someone on a boat had died. They arrived on scene eight minutes later.
Insp Gina Hopkinson from Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that there were five police units on site, as well as a crime scene investigator and ambulances.
Two fire crews were also sent from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, as well as an Environmental Protection Unit from Sprowston.
Insp Hopkinson said that the death did not occur in the water, but on the boat.
A member of the public who passed the scene said she saw emergency services "maxed out" by the bridge.
She said: "The place was full of ambulances, fire engines, police and fast responders.
"The car park had been emptied of customers in the pub by the bridge."