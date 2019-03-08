Police praise Norwich City staff after crash outside training ground
PUBLISHED: 09:34 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 10 March 2019
Police have praised Norwich City FC staff after they assisted an officer following a crash outside the City training ground.
The officer attended an RTC outside the club’s training facilities yesterday, Saturday, March 9, on Hethersett Lane, Colney.
An off-duty constable was on the scene and was assisted by members of the public and staff.
A spokesman said that the incident involved a group of cyclists at about midday.
On Twitter Norwich Police said: “Many thanks to members of the public and Norwich City FC for assisting an off-duty police constable following a road traffic accident outside the training ground on Hethersett Lane.”
