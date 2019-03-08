Police praise Norwich City staff after crash outside training ground

Police have praised Norwich City staff after an incident outside the training ground. Picture by EXPA Pictures/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Police have praised Norwich City FC staff after they assisted an officer following a crash outside the City training ground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The officer attended an RTC outside the club’s training facilities yesterday, Saturday, March 9, on Hethersett Lane, Colney.

An off-duty constable was on the scene and was assisted by members of the public and staff.

A spokesman said that the incident involved a group of cyclists at about midday.

On Twitter Norwich Police said: “Many thanks to members of the public and Norwich City FC for assisting an off-duty police constable following a road traffic accident outside the training ground on Hethersett Lane.”