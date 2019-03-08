Search

Police ask for help tracing family of man who died in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 05:28 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 05:28 03 April 2019

Police have asked the public for help tracing the family of a 57-year-old man who died in Norwich. Photo: PA Wire.

PA Wire/Press Association Images

Police have asked the public to help them trace the family of a man who died in his Norwich home last month.

Roger Lee Leadbetter, 57, was discovered in Bracondale on Friday, March 22.

Despite extensive searches for next-of-kin, police said they had been unable to find any family members and urged anyone with information relating to him to come forward.

They added that there were no suspicious circumstances relating to the death.

Anyone with information should contact the Coroner’s office in Norwich on 01603 276493.

