Police in dashcam plea after woman in 80s dies in crash

PUBLISHED: 06:58 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:49 31 May 2019

The A1064 in Norwich, where a woman in her 80s died after she was struck by a van. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

Drivers have been asked to help police investigating a crash in which a pedestrian in her 80s died after she was hit by a van.

The woman died at the scene after she was struck by the white Vauxhall Combo van on Dereham Road, close to the Bowthorpe roundabout on the edge of Norwich, at 2pm on Thursday.

The woman died at the scene after she was struck by the white Vauxhall Combo van on Dereham Road, close to the Bowthorpe roundabout on the edge of Norwich, at 2pm on Thursday.

Norfolk police have made an appeal for anyone who saw the crash, the manner of driving of the van, or anybody who has dashcam footage.

As of Friday morning, blue signs had been placed on both sides of Dereham Road, on the Norwich side of the roundabout, notifying that there had been a fatal collision and urging anyone with information to get in touch with police.

The road was shut for four hours while emergency services attended and did not reopen until about 6pm.

Emergency services which attended included two ambulances, three ambulance officer vehicles, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS).

Anyone with dashcam footage or any information should contact the constabulary's roads and armed policing team, quoting CAD reference 242 of May 30, on 101 or by emailing PC Robert Hardingham at robert.hardingham@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or Sgt Peter Howlett at peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

