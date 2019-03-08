Search

Police seize two bikes in latest crackdown on anti-social cycling

PUBLISHED: 15:44 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 06 May 2019

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Officers in Great Yarmouth continued their crackdown on anti-social cycling. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

Police in Great Yarmouth continue to fight anti-social cycling through the town after seizing two bikes over the weekend.

The crackdown began following a number of reports to officers about teenagers causing problems on bikes.

On Saturday, May 4, officers with Great Yarmouth Police tweeted: “Operation Outlast in full swing in Great Yarmouth again today. Come out and say hi.

“Two dispersal notices issued and two cycles seized in GY.

“More operations to continue to crackdown on ASB in GY district.”

Last month, officers tackled youngsters gathered on bikes close to McDonalds in Regent Road, a bus lane “hot spot” where fears had been raised over safety.

As part of a “robust” approach PC Andy Hunt, who organised the operation, said three bikes had been seized and four dispersal orders issued.

The parents of those who had their bikes taken away would be called in to collect them and be made aware of the problems and dangers.

In one reported incident, a bus driver was injured when he was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid a daredevil cyclist.

