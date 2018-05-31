Serious collision between bus and car on A149
PUBLISHED: 13:54 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 02 December 2019
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
Police and the fire service have been called to the scene of a serious collision between a bus and a car.
The collision happened on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road which is currently closed at the junction with Church Road, diversions are in place.
Crews from the police, fire and ambulance service are currently on the scene.
Police officers were called to the scene at 1:22pm.
Updates to follow.
- Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.