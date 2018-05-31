Serious collision between bus and car on A149

Police are on the scene of a crash involving a car and a bus near Old Hunstanton. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police and the fire service have been called to the scene of a serious collision between a bus and a car.

The collision happened on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road which is currently closed at the junction with Church Road, diversions are in place.

Crews from the police, fire and ambulance service are currently on the scene.

Police officers were called to the scene at 1:22pm.

Updates to follow.

