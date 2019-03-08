Search

Advanced search

Police officers rescued after being cut off by tide during search for missing woman

PUBLISHED: 11:38 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:29 14 October 2019

Two police officers searching for a missing woman had to be rescued from a Happisburgh beach after getting cut off by high tide. Picture: Happisburgh Lifeboat Station

Two police officers searching for a missing woman had to be rescued from a Happisburgh beach after getting cut off by high tide. Picture: Happisburgh Lifeboat Station

Archant

Two police officers searching for a missing woman had to be rescued from a Happisburgh beach after getting cut off by high tide.

The officers were looking for a "high-risk missing person" on the beach on Saturday night when they were cut off by the tide.

A lifeboat was diverted from the search for the woman to recover the officers.

The woman was later found using a thermal image camera on a nearby beach.

Philip Smith, from the RNLI Happisburgh Lifeboat, said one boat was asked "to recover two police officers who had been searching the beach towards Happisburgh and found themselves cut off by the tide."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Smith said: "The Coastguard tasked us with picking up two police officers who'd been searching the beach just below Happisburgh church, and the tide had come in and they'd got cut off, so we went in a picked them up and returned them to Walcott."

HM Coastguard at Bacton said the team paged at 7.51pm on Saturday to a high risk, missing person, in the Walcott area.

A spokesperson from the Coastguard said: "Teams were deployed to various locations from Mundesley to Happisburgh.

"After being missing for over three hours the missing person was located by Mundesley Independent Lifeboat using a thermal image camera, the person was very cold but safe and well."

Norfolk Constabulary including police dog, drone and MOD police were at the scene as well as Mundesley independent Lifeboat, Happisburgh RNLI, helicopter Rescue 912 and Cromer CRT.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman confirmed two officers "were at risk of becoming cut off" and were assisted off the beach.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Met Office issues amber weather warning with risk of flooding and lightning strikes

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for heavy rain across the east of England. Picture: The Met Office

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

NDR set for overnight closures this week for resurfacing

A stretch of the NDR near Postwick is due to close overnight for resurfacing this week Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists