Man's body found in Swaffham

PUBLISHED: 19:23 23 October 2019

Police have said they are not treating the death of a man in Swaffham as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Police have said they are not treating the death of a man in Swaffham as suspicious.

Officers were called to a property in the Market Place by the East of England Ambulance Service at around 1.40pm this afternoon (October 23) after a man was found unresponsive.

Police and paramedics attended to the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

