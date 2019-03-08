Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police probe launched after woman is found dead

PUBLISHED: 17:21 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 13 July 2019

A woman has been found dead at a premises on Dereham Road in New Costessey (police have not revealed the exact location of the incident). Photo: Google

A woman has been found dead at a premises on Dereham Road in New Costessey (police have not revealed the exact location of the incident). Photo: Google

Google

Police are investigating the death of a woman in New Costessey.

Officers were called to a premises in Dereham Road at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12, to reports that a woman in her 80s had been found dead.

A short time later a man in his 80s was arrested in connection with the death. However, he was taken to hospital for treatment following concerns for his health. He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death are ongoing and a Home Office post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (Sunday, July 14), however, officers believe this is an isolated incident.

Most Read

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Father and son drug dealers jailed for ‘cuckooing’ flat of vulnerable Norwich man

The door of the flat which was raided by police in Watson Grove. Photo: Submitted.

Three-bed house could be turned into eight-bed HMO

Enfield Road in Norwich. Photo: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police probe launched after woman is found dead

A woman has been found dead at a premises on Dereham Road in New Costessey (police have not revealed the exact location of the incident). Photo: Google

Father and son drug dealers jailed for ‘cuckooing’ flat of vulnerable Norwich man

The door of the flat which was raided by police in Watson Grove. Photo: Submitted.

Family’s devastation after new motorbike is torched by thief

The motorbike (right) which was stolen from Potters Resort car park in Hopton and set on fire at St Margaret's Ruined Church. PHOTO: Submitted.

£150 for two years of house problems: Owner hits out at ‘insult’ over new-build defects

Families across Norfolk have complained of numerous snags and defects in their new-build homes - but developers are doing little to resolve these issues. Picture: Archant

Community shows its appreciation of RNLI lifeboat crew in Wells

The RNLI lifeboat crew at Wells outside the lifeboat. Pictures: David Bale
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists