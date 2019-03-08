Police probe launched after woman is found dead

A woman has been found dead at a premises on Dereham Road in New Costessey (police have not revealed the exact location of the incident). Photo: Google Google

Police are investigating the death of a woman in New Costessey.

Officers were called to a premises in Dereham Road at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12, to reports that a woman in her 80s had been found dead.

A short time later a man in his 80s was arrested in connection with the death. However, he was taken to hospital for treatment following concerns for his health. He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death are ongoing and a Home Office post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (Sunday, July 14), however, officers believe this is an isolated incident.