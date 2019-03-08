Police probe launched after woman is found dead
PUBLISHED: 17:21 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 13 July 2019
Police are investigating the death of a woman in New Costessey.
Officers were called to a premises in Dereham Road at 7.30pm on Friday, July 12, to reports that a woman in her 80s had been found dead.
A short time later a man in his 80s was arrested in connection with the death. However, he was taken to hospital for treatment following concerns for his health. He currently remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Enquiries to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman's death are ongoing and a Home Office post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow (Sunday, July 14), however, officers believe this is an isolated incident.
