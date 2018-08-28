Missing person from Cromer found
PUBLISHED: 20:25 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:20 16 January 2019
Norfolk Police
A woman that went missing from her home address in Cromer has been found.
Cheryl Spriggs, of Cromer, who has been reported as missing. Picture: Norfolk Police
Cheryl Spriggs, 65 and of Cromer, was last seen at her Lynewood Close home at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 16.
She was found in the Cromer area around 8.50pm.
Police would like to thank the public and local media for their assistance with the appeal.
Comments have been disabled on this article.