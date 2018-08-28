Missing person from Cromer found

Cheryl Spriggs, of Cromer, who has been reported as missing. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

A woman that went missing from her home address in Cromer has been found.

Cheryl Spriggs, 65 and of Cromer, was last seen at her Lynewood Close home at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, January 16.

She was found in the Cromer area around 8.50pm.

Police would like to thank the public and local media for their assistance with the appeal.