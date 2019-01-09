Search

Police hunt driver after Audi crashes on NDR roundabout

09 January, 2019 - 15:48
The Audi A1 on the Broadland Northway roundabout. Picture: Brian Lee

Archant

The hunt is on for the driver of an Audi after it crashed on a roundabout on the Broadland Northway.

The car was first spotted on the roundabout in the late hours of Monday, January 7.

Police were called at about midnight to a blue Audi A1 that had been found badly damaged on the roundabout on Wroxham Road, Rackheath, near Norwich.

Officers are working to trace the driver who fled the scene. As well as the car, chevron signs and curbing on the road, often better known as the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, have been damaged.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called shortly before midnight on Monday, January 7 to reports of a badly damaged blue Audi A1 on the roundabout on Wroxham Road in Rackheath.

“Highways have been informed due to chevron signs being damaged. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle.”

The vehicle was removed on Wednesday, January 9 with the road reopening at 8.30am.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101.

