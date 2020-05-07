Attempts to run from police lead to arrest for possession of drugs and offensive weapon

A man in his 20s is facing court after being charged with possession of drugs and an offensive weapon in Thetford.

Breckland Police said it dealt with three incidents on Wednesday in the town, where people attempted to run from police.

Harrison Jones, 26, of Lincoln Way, Thetford, was charged with being in possession of a Class B drug, two counts of carrying an offensive weapon - a knuckle duster - possession of a knife and breaching a public health order.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “Following a stop-search in Minstergate in the town, a man was found to be in possession of a knuckle duster and Stanley knife blades, as well as cannabis.

“The man was arrested and questioned by officers before later being charged.”

The team also issued three cannabis street cautions and two fines for breach of restrictions.

Jones was released on bail and is due to appear before magistrates in Norwich on June 9.