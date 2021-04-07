Community praised as bug hotel rebuilt after 'mindless' arson attack

Published: 1:56 PM April 7, 2021

The charred remains of the original bug hotel after it was destroyed by arsonists. - Credit: Supplied by Will Border

Volunteers put social media and a strong community spirit to good use over Easter by replacing a 'bug hotel' which had been targeted by arsonists.

Last December, the Wootton Park Association at the parish council in North Wootton, near King's Lynn, worked with North Wootton Academy to create the structure for wildlife to enjoy.

It was built by adults before several pupils from the school came to put smaller bit of material like twigs and bamboo to encourage bugs to visit.

But it was set alight in an arson attack overnight between April 1-2. leaving nothing but a pile of charred wood the following morning damaged by flames up to 15ft high.

Flames burned up to 15ft high after the original bug hotel was set on fire by arsonists. - Credit: Supplied by Will Border

Undeterred, the WPA vowed to rebuild it and, after posting the plan on social media, was supported by a small army of volunteers who turned up to help or offered materials.

Chair Will Border said: "We stuck it on social media on Friday, and it was buzzing around so quickly that we decided to suggest a rebuild on Easter Sunday. I was overwhelmed really with the support.

"I've had lots of people say they really like it and they take their children or grandchildren there to see what's going on in the bug hotel. People are enjoying it which is really good news. They were quite miffed when it got burnt down."

The community came together to rebuild the destroyed bug hotel on Easter Sunday. - Credit: Supplied by Will Border

On Easter Monday, Mr Border was walking his dog in the park when he heard and saw someone "fiddling around" in the vicinity of the rebuilt bug hotel.

"I was worried he was up to no good," he said.

"But when I got there it was someone building a second one! Now we have two which of course is very good.

"And we've had lots of people offering other help. One man is going to make a load of bird boxes. and one of the nurses has offered a load a wild seed.

The two bug hotels with an information board in Wootton Park. - Credit: Supplied by Will Border

"From something which was pretty horrible and everyone was not happy about, we've now got a brilliant result. And it's thanks to everyone buying into it."

The two bug boxes now stand in the park, with an information board about the wildlife there so children can learn.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone with information about the arson to contact PC David Allcock at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/22034/21.