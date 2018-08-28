Inquiries continuing after attempted knife-point robbery in Belton

Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police say no arrests have been made after a man was threatened by armed robbers on his doorstep.

The attack, which sent shockwaves through the quiet village of Belton, near Great Yarmouth, happened in leafy Sandy Lane at the end of November last year.

It saw two robbers descend on a home demanding the householder’s watch and car keys as he pulled up in his drive.

The men, one of whom was brandishing a knife, were scared off by the owner’s barking dogs and ran off empty handed.

At the time the victim told how he stood his ground and was prepared to defend his property.

He was also keen to urge people living in rural communities to make their homes more secure against criminals who saw Norfolk as ripe for easy pickings.

Their car was found abandoned in Gorleston but the suspects remain at large.

Police say inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact DC Ashley Parker at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

