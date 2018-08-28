Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inquiries continuing after attempted knife-point robbery in Belton

PUBLISHED: 09:44 15 January 2019

Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps

Police are investigation a knife-point robbery in Sandy Lane Belton Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

Police say no arrests have been made after a man was threatened by armed robbers on his doorstep.

The attack, which sent shockwaves through the quiet village of Belton, near Great Yarmouth, happened in leafy Sandy Lane at the end of November last year.

It saw two robbers descend on a home demanding the householder’s watch and car keys as he pulled up in his drive.

The men, one of whom was brandishing a knife, were scared off by the owner’s barking dogs and ran off empty handed.

At the time the victim told how he stood his ground and was prepared to defend his property.

He was also keen to urge people living in rural communities to make their homes more secure against criminals who saw Norfolk as ripe for easy pickings.

Their car was found abandoned in Gorleston but the suspects remain at large.

Police say inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact DC Ashley Parker at Great Yarmouth CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

MORE: ‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

‘I have been wearing a mask’ - former Norwich City star reveals fresh battle with depression

Former Norwich City footballer Cedric Anselin. Photo: NSFT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Nothing about it would make it apparent it’s a police car’ - Man fined for fitting blue flashing lights to car

Clive Eglen was fined £300 for fitting blue flashing lights to his car. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Protesters chalk ‘stop selling fur’ outside independent clothes store

Protesters have chalked ‘stop selling fur’ outside a Norwich-based country clothing store. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

More than 100 caught speeding on A47 in police crackdown

Drivers are being caught speeding in a police crackdown. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Tim Krul has the last word with the boo boys

Tim Krul helped Norwich City gain a point at The Hawthorns on Saturday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Council apologises and agrees to pay for damage caused to club’s football pitch

The damage caused to Cromer Town FC's pitch. Photo: Jenna Bedwell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists