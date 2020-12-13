Investigations continue into fatal house fire
- Credit: Archant
Crime scene investigators remain at the scene of a house fire which killed an elderly woman.
Police were called to the home on Unthank Road, Norwich, at 7am on Friday (December 11) to help Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service after reports of a fire.
An elderly woman was found inside and police confirmed she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inspector Gina Hopkinson, from Norfolk Police, said crime scene investigators from the force remained at the scene on Sunday, December 13, carrying out forensics.
They were supporting fire officers who were also investigating the cause of the fire.
Insp Hopkinson added that the house was expected to be sealed off until Sunday evening.
On Saturday, three police vehicles, including one of the force’s forensics services vans, were parked outside.
The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained, but on Friday night, police confirmed a man in his late teens had been arrested.
