Body of elderly woman discovered in housing estate

Highfield Avenue in Swaffham. Photo: Google Archant

A police probe has been launched after the body of an elderly woman was discovered in a home to the west of the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 11.30pm on Friday evening after concerns were raised for the occupant of a home on Highfield Avenue in Swaffham.

Upon entering the property, officers discovered the body of a women in her 90s.

Norfolk Constabulary is currently treating the woman's death as unexplained, with a post mortem examination scheduled to be carried out on Sunday, October 20.

A police presence has been maintained in the area with the street cordoned off while officers carry out further enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

More to follow.