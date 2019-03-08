Body of elderly woman discovered in housing estate
A police probe has been launched after the body of an elderly woman was discovered in a home to the west of the county.
Police were called at 11.30pm on Friday evening after concerns were raised for the occupant of a home on Highfield Avenue in Swaffham.
Upon entering the property, officers discovered the body of a women in her 90s.
Norfolk Constabulary is currently treating the woman's death as unexplained, with a post mortem examination scheduled to be carried out on Sunday, October 20.
A police presence has been maintained in the area with the street cordoned off while officers carry out further enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
