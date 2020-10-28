Search

Flower planters bought to help improve town during pandemic are stolen

PUBLISHED: 12:34 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 28 October 2020

Downham Market Town Council said four of its new planters were stolen last night. Picture: Downham Market Town Council

Archant

A town council has said it would “welcome” the return of its new planters after some were stolen in a break in.

Downham Market Town Council expressed its sadness over four of its planters being stolen on Tuesday, October 27 and the damage caused to the place where they were stored.

The planters had been introduced as a recent replacement to the barriers used in the town’s market to “help support social distancing.”

The authority also sent out a warning that the incident is being investigated by police.

A Facebook post said: “We were going to post excitedly about our new planters, which are environmentally friendly, peat-free and add a splash of green to the town centre.

“They were obtained at no cost to the council and are being used to help support social distancing in the market, enabling us to get rid of the metal barriers.

“However, sadly last night four of these were stolen - someone decided to break in where they were stored, causing damage in the process that will have to be paid for.

“The police are currently investigating, and will be reviewing CCTV footage.

“If anyone feels guilty or worried about the police investigation and would like to return them, this would be very welcome.”

