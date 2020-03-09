Search

Police investigating fire at builder's merchant

PUBLISHED: 15:33 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 09 March 2020

Michael Mundy was woken by the fire and took this picture through an upstairs window Picture: Michael Mundy

Michael Mundy was woken by the fire and took this picture through an upstairs window Picture: Michael Mundy

Archant

Police are investigating a fire in a warehouse at a builder's merchant.

A firefighter outside Less2build's premises at Narborough, which have been gutted by fire Picture: Chris BishopA firefighter outside Less2build's premises at Narborough, which have been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Eight fire crews were called to less2build on Swaffham Road, Narborough, in the early hours of today.

They found a fierce fire had taken hold in a large shed at the site, from where timber and building materials are sold online.

Norfolk fire service said the cause had not yet been established. Crews were still on the scene damping down this morning.

A police spokesman said: "Police were called to a fire at around 1.34am on this morning, Monday, March 9, at a property in Swaffham Road, Narborough. We are involved in investigations alongside fire."

People living near the scene were advised to keep doors and windows closed as firefighters tackled the blaze.

MORE - crews tackle major warehouse blaze

Michael Mundy, who lives around 100yds from the site, said he was woken by the fire.

"It was around two-ish, it was like a crackling, bubbling sound," he said.

Another man living nearby said: "I got up and I could see loads of lights. There was an orange glow and six or seven fire engines there."

A worker at less2build said no-one was available to speak about the blaze.

