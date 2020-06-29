Police investigating death of woman in Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 15:43 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 29 June 2020
PA Wire/Press Association Images
Police are investigating the death of woman in her 40s after being called to a Norfolk property.
Officers were called to a property in St Nicholas Close in King’s Lynn shortly before 10am on Sunday, June 28 following concerns for the safety of a woman.
Police and paramedics attended and a woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have confirmed they are investigating the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained and a Home Office Post Mortem will be carried out on Monday, June 29.
