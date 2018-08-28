Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police investigating claims man was assaulted by gamekeeper near Sandringham estate

PUBLISHED: 10:13 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 22 January 2019

Police are investigating claims a man was assaulted by a gamekeeper near the Royal estate Picture: Archant

Police are investigating claims a man was assaulted by a gamekeeper near the Royal estate Picture: Archant

Police are investigating claims a man was assaulted by a gamekeeeper on a shoot near the Queen’s estate.

Engineer Patrick Panks, 43, from Dersingham, claims he was attacked when tempers flared after hunters blocked a road near Sandringham.

He told The Sun: “I came round the corner doing around 30mph and this toff was stood with his dogs, about six of them.

“I had to stop because they were in the middle of the road. He was waving his stick around and he hit the front of my car.

“I wound down the window and before I could say anything he shouted ‘Mind my dogs you peasant.’ I couldn’t believe it.”

Mr Panks said he got out of the car and an altercation ensued, after which he began walking back to his vehicle.

“The next thing I felt a heavy thud on the back of my head then this excruciating pain,” he said. “This guy then started going ballistic.

“I turned round and he’d broken his stick on the side of my head. I could feel the blood trickling down my neck.”

Mr Panks says he suffered cuts to his head and neck, along with bruises across both arms and his body.

Norfolk police said: “Police were called around 3pm on Saturday 19 January 2019 to reports of an incident in Shernborne Road in Dersingham involving two men.

“A crime report has been created and officers have spoken to both parties, however neither has made a formal complaint at this stage.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the incident was a police matter.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Care home one of only a few in Norfolk to be given outstanding inspection rating

Staff and residents at Westfields Residential Care home at Swaffham celebrate their outstanding rating. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

The Owl Tea Rooms in Holt was broken into. Picture: Google Maps

Farke relaxed over City future after Terriers’ speculation

Daniel Farke has put talks over his future on the back burner as he chases Premier League promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City player goes on trial over alleged Mercy sex assault

Norwich City 2006/7 team pics, Robert Eagle Photo: Simon Finlay Copy: For: EDP/EEN Sport EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists