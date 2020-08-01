Police investigate woman’s unexplained death
PUBLISHED: 21:20 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:20 01 August 2020
Police are investigating the death of a woman in Costessey, near Norwich.
Emergency services were called to a property in Colossus Way at 11.30am on Saturday after a woman at the property was found unresponsive.
Police and paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A cordon has been placed around the property while officers carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.
No further information has been released by police.
