Search

Advanced search

Police investigate woman’s unexplained death

PUBLISHED: 21:20 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 21:20 01 August 2020

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Costessey,

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Costessey,

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Costessey, near Norwich.

Emergency services were called to a property in Colossus Way at 11.30am on Saturday after a woman at the property was found unresponsive.

Police and paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A cordon has been placed around the property while officers carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

No further information has been released by police.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

Local lockdown ‘last resort’ for fresh Norfolk coronavirus outbreak

A local lockdown would be a last resort to combat a fresh rise in cases of coronavirus in Norfolk, a public health director has said. Pictured, Diane Steiner. Photo: Archant

Five places in Norfolk to avoid the crowds this summer

St Benet's Abbey in Norfolk. Photo Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

‘We fell in love with a dream’ - Couple’s retirement nightmare

Karen and Peter Robinson. Pic: Peter Robinson

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father and two daughters airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea

A father and his two daughters were airlifted to hospital to cap off an extremely busy day for coastguard rescuers on the hottest day of the year. Picture: Bacton Coastguard

Police introduce new traffic measures in coastal village after ‘unprecedented’ number of visitors

Brancaster have introduced temporary measures to ease the flow of traffic after an “unprecedented” number of visitors travelled to the coast. photo: Kings Lynn Police

Prince William passes on commiserations to Norwich City fans after relegation

The Duke of Cambridge sits with former Arsenal player Tony Adams and representatives from Heads Up, Calm, Mind and Shout, and frontline workers from Norfolk, during a screening of the Heads Up FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea, at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, to mark the culmination of the Heads Up campaign. Picture: PA

Woman sent naked photographs of child to man she met online

Claire Kelly pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Police investigate woman’s unexplained death

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Costessey,