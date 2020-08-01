Police investigate woman’s unexplained death

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Costessey, Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Costessey, near Norwich.

Emergency services were called to a property in Colossus Way at 11.30am on Saturday after a woman at the property was found unresponsive.

Police and paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A cordon has been placed around the property while officers carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

No further information has been released by police.