Police investigate straw stack fire as arson
PUBLISHED: 14:47 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 27 April 2020
Archant
A straw stack fire, which caused £1000 worth of damage, is believed to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters were called to reports of a straw Stack fire near Long Stratton in south Norfolk at about 6.18pm on Friday, April 24.
Two crews, one from Long Stratton and a second from Carrow attended the fire, with at least one crew remaining at the scene until 8pm.
Following the incident, the fire is being investigated as arson.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said officers were called to Stratton St Michael at approximately 8.05pm on April 24.
Following a fire which had damaged a large wooden shed and straw bales, causing approximately £1,000 worth of damage.
They said officers had identified two suspects and enquiries were ongoing.
