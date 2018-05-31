Search

Police investigate straw stack fire as arson

PUBLISHED: 14:47 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 27 April 2020

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a straw stack fire near Long Stratton in south Norfolk on Friday April 24. Pictrue: Adam Wilson

A straw stack fire, which caused £1000 worth of damage, is believed to have been started deliberately.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a straw stack fire near Long Stratton in south Norfolk on Friday April 24. Pictrue: Adam WilsonNorfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a straw stack fire near Long Stratton in south Norfolk on Friday April 24. Pictrue: Adam Wilson

Firefighters were called to reports of a straw Stack fire near Long Stratton in south Norfolk at about 6.18pm on Friday, April 24.

Two crews, one from Long Stratton and a second from Carrow attended the fire, with at least one crew remaining at the scene until 8pm.

Following the incident, the fire is being investigated as arson.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said officers were called to Stratton St Michael at approximately 8.05pm on April 24.

Following a fire which had damaged a large wooden shed and straw bales, causing approximately £1,000 worth of damage.

They said officers had identified two suspects and enquiries were ongoing.

