‘The dogs went berserk’: Investigations under way as house fire is treated as arson

PUBLISHED: 13:14 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 20 March 2019

Police at the end terraced property in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft following a house fire. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Police at the end terraced property in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft following a house fire. Pictures: Mark Boggis

Police investigations are under way after a blaze gutted a home.

Police at the end terraced property in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft following a house fire. Pictures: Mark Boggis

The fire – which is being treated as arson – started on the first floor of an end terraced property on Maidstone Road in Lowestoft before it spread to the roof.

No one was inside the property, which is believed to have been under renovation in recent months, when the blaze broke out about 8.10pm on Tuesday, March 19.

Neighbours described hearing “a massive whoosh” before the first floor of the house was engulfed by flames.

Police at the end terraced property in Maidstone Road, Lowestoft following a house fire. Pictures: Mark Boggis

One householder, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It was just after 8pm when there was a massive whoosh – the dogs went berserk.

“The fire has absolutely gutted it.”

Another neighbour said: “There was lots of commotion and it is not the kind of thing you expect to see in this street.

“I think the house has been empty a few years.”

Firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour as they prevented the blaze from spreading to other homes.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called out at 8.09pm to an end terraced house fire.

“The fire was on the first floor of the property and spread to the roof, with the firefighters extinguishing the flames before it spread to other houses.”

Two fire engines from Great Yarmouth were sent, including the aerial platform, along with crews from Wrentham, North Lowestoft, and two fire engines from South Lowestoft.

The scene was cleared by 9.16pm.

A police car and forensic officers were at the scene on Wednesday morning as the property was cordoned off. A police spokesman said: “The fire is being treated as arson.”

