Police investigate car set on fire

Police are looking for witnesses after a car was set alight.

Officers were called by Suffolk Fire and Rescue service following reports of a suspicious fire in Lowestoft on August 6.

According to police, the Focus X-Max car had been torched at around 11.10pm on Clemence Street in the town.

One appliance from Lowestoft South Fire Station was called to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Witnesses or anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Lowestoft Safer Neighbourhood Team quoting crime reference 37/47223/19. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Suffolk police on 101 or visit their website here.